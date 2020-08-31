Playlist: Whimsical Scores

Film scores have so much beauty and power. They help tell the story, moving the action along in a way the dialogue and action alone can’t do. Scores convey emotion, and in so doing, influence our own emotions as we watch and listen. Through the score, we learn whether to feel excited, hopeful, or frightened by what’s going on in the scene.

Just as scores play a role in setting the tone of moments on the big screen, they can also provide inspiring accompaniment to our day. Here are some selections from scores that set the mood for a day tinged with hope, imagination, and wonder.