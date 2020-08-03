Power Up Your Morning Coffee with Superfoods

My favorite time of the day is the early morning hours. It is full of such promise and opportunity for what the day will bring—especially making my morning coffee. I grind my favorite coffee beans. I choose a pretty mug from meaningful places where I have traveled or had adventures in life. My morning routine is more than just a cup of coffee, it is an experience.

If you’re a lover of coffee like me, you might be looking for ways to enhance your coffee and add some variety to the everyday—maybe you could try mixing it up with various superfoods. With a little boost, your morning cup could actually provide many health benefits.

Here are some boosts that I have been using in my coffee, to give you some inspiration for perking up your morning brew.

Collagen

I’ve been stirring one heaping scoop of tasteless collagen powder into my coffee (after brewing) for the last year or so. Regular consumption of collagen can reverse the signs of aging by reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while increasing your skin’s moisture and elasticity. Collagen also offers the body improved digestion and is an aid to bone and joint health. Who wouldn’t love that?

I have been enjoying Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides—you can find it in lots of stores or on Amazon.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is one of those holy grails that has been growing in popularity and use. From cooking to eye-makeup remover, from an easy natural skin moisturizer to a better way to make a healthier mayonnaise, coconut oil is one of the most versatile options out there.

Coconut oil contains high amounts of certain saturated fats, the good kind of fatty acids that encourage your body to burn more fat and provide quick energy to your body. They also raise the good cholesterol (HDL) in your blood which are known to help reduce heart disease. Coconut oil also contains MCT’s, shorter fatty acid chains that tend to go straight to the liver. Once there, the body uses them as a quick source of energy for the body.

I will admit when I first heard about adding coconut oil to my coffee, it didn’t sound appetizing! However, I was pleasantly surprised by the taste. Using coconut oil in my first Whole 30 was helpful in getting me through 30 days without my favorite coffee creamer.

Cinnamon

Ever since my early days as a coffee lover, I’ve enjoyed adding a few dashes of cinnamon to my morning cup.

Cinnamon has been used since 2000 B.C. in Ancient Egypt. Cinnamon is a winter spice also used sometimes to treat the common cold symptoms. Interestingly enough, cinnamon is now the second-most-popular spice, after black pepper, in both the United States and Europe.

While not only a great natural boost of taste, adding cinnamon to your coffee (either sprinkled into the ground coffee before brewing or stirred into your finished cup) is an easy way to increase your intake of antioxidants, and it has anti-inflammatory properties too. Cinnamon may also lower the risk of heart-related illness.

Ghee Butter

Ghee butter is a clarified butter commonly used in cooking, and it is a major superfood that’s easy to add to a cup of coffee. Loaded with healthy fat-soluble vitamins (like A, E, and K), ghee butter has numerous health benefits, including improving digestion and reducing inflammation. It is a great alternative for those with most dairy allergies or intolerances because it’s lactose free.

I know what you are thinking, “Adding butter to my coffee sounds kind of gross!” But give it a try. When you get the mixture correct, it makes the coffee creamy and frothy. When the ghee butter is properly mixed in, the taste is not that noticeable.

Maca Powder

Maca is an indigenous Andean vegetable that has been grown as a root crop for over 2,000 years and is used for both nutritional and medicinal purposes. With its distinctive nutty taste, maca powder is something people add to things like oatmeal, smoothies, and now coffee.

This superfood is charged with vitamins and minerals such as Vitamin C, Iron, Potassium, and Vitamin B6. It is also an excellent source of carbohydrates and protein. Maca may also help relieve the symptoms of menopause and is known to increase the libido for both men and women.

Don’t be afraid to power up your morning coffee with different superfoods. There are lots of different options—try a few and see which one works best for you!