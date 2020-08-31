From the Editor's Desk: Our Internal Battles for Peace

Sometimes things can seem simpler on the surface, and it can be tempting to keep it that way—to avoid taking a deeper look because we are afraid of what we might find. Perhaps upon closer reflection we’ll find out something that troubles us or threatens our established viewpoint in some way.

Sticking with a surface-level view doesn’t always satisfy, however; the peace it promises is not substantial peace based on truth, but a counterfeit version closer to blindness. And, deep down, many of us are not calmed by that.

This week at Verily, a number of articles explore this challenge of looking past what may sometimes appear as simple, snap-judgment ways of viewing things, that grow more complex on further reflection. First, we explore the much-shared hashtag #savethechildren which has grown in popularity alongside conspiracy theories of highly connected sex-trafficking rings. While it may seem simple to jump on a hashtag that seems to have motives of protecting kids, upon further reflection, fighting this social scourge is much more complex than the hashtag implies.

Another article this week explores the day-to-day human weakness of casting blame. When something goes wrong, we often jump to assert how it could have been avoided, and blame some thing or someone along the way. It can make us feel that we have control over things to do so, but it isn’t always based on truth. Drawing from Brené Brown’s definition of blame, we suggest a better way.

Sometimes the simple snap-judgments we have come in the form of negative self-talk that try to discourage us from growth: I can’t get pregnant; I can’t get over this eating disorder. In another piece this week, one woman shares how by surrendering her fears and putting in hard work, she did both.

Here’s to the peace that comes from following the call to encounter what’s difficult in our lives.

