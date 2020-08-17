Finding Your “Sweet Spot” in Your Career

What do you want to be when you grow up? It’s a question that many of us spent years asking in our youth, and may even still be pondering now, as adults. If you’re still looking for that elusive sweet spot for your career or course of study, you’re not alone.

You might suspect that you’re in the wrong field. You might think that you’re working for a company that’s not a great fit—or on a project that just doesn’t work for you, at all. As we’ve discussed before, there are some simple strategies you can use to decide what to do if your career is no longer serving you, as well as strategies for how to bow out and move on with grace.

But even when you know you want to leave your current job or field, deciding where to go next can be a challenge. Though pursuing a passion professionally may not be for everyone, there is nothing wrong with looking for a job you’ll love. If you’re looking for the career of your dreams, you might just be looking for what some career and productivity experts refer to simply as a “sweet spot.” We found a few different ideas about what, exactly the sweet spot is, and some strategies to help you identify yours.

Join the Verily Yours membership for $7.99/mo or $60/year to read this article and more editions from Verily Work. All memberships start with a FREE 30-day trial.

Already a member? Access this edition here.