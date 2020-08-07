A Salad Recipe That’s Worth the Effort

Chopped Thai Chicken Salad

Source: Pinch of Yum | Total Time: 20 minutes | Serves: 4-6



Notes: I’m a big fan of Panera’s Thai Chicken Salad, so when I saw this recipe on Instagram, I had to try it. I was a bit intimidated by the sheer number of ingredients, but I know a good recipe is worth the effort. I didn’t include the papaya or mangoes, and I bought pre-packaged grated carrots (called matchstick carrots). I also used ginger from a squeeze container instead of fresh. I only tossed what I intended to eat for each sitting, and this salad was a lunch staple throughout my week.

– Meg McDonnell



