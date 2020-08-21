A Quick and Simple Salmon Dinner

Basil-Parmesan Salmon

Source: SkinnyTaste | Total Time: 20 minutes | Serves: 4



Notes: This recipe was simple and delicious—I enjoyed it even more the next day! I used the oven because I don't have an air fryer, and it worked well.

– Meg McDonnell



Get the recipe >>

To learn more about Verily Table or to start your free trial, click here. To read more about Verily Yours or to start your free trial, click here.

Already a member? Check your email for this week's Verily Table edition, or browse all recipes here.