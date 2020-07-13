Tapping Into an Entrepreneurial Mindset

We often hear inspiring stories from men and women who have started their own businesses, but not everyone desires to be an entrepreneur. Even so, there are lessons from entrepreneurship that can apply to various different professional fields. The entrepreneurial spirit is available to everyone. Here are a few ways to harness it.

Surprise Yourself

Entrepreneurs have to be comfortable with being uncomfortable. This not only involves facing the possibility of rejection as they share their ideas with the world, but also getting past their own limiting beliefs about themselves. A limiting belief is a statement that restricts your growth and experience of the world.

For example, we may believe negative narratives about ourselves, like “I’m not a math person,” “I’m not good at technology,” or even “I’m not creative.” Because of those narratives, we may not be comfortable exploring those areas. But growth happens when we step outside of our comfort zones. One way to do that is by cultivating a growth mindset, which is the belief that intelligence and skills can be developed.

So how do you nurture a growth mindset and get comfortable with being uncomfortable? It could mean taking a class to develop a new skill, but it may also be as simple as volunteering for a task at work that you’d normally shy away from.

