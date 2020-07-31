A Slow Cooker Take on a Favorite Takeout Dish

Beef & Broccoli

Source: Delish | Total Time: 4 hours 30 minutes | Serves: 4-6



Notes: Beef and broccoli is a favorite of mine when ordering takeout, and I was happy with this at-home version. Depending on how much broccoli you like, you may want to add a little more—I did!

– KM



Get the recipe >>

To learn more about Verily Table or to start your free trial, click here. To read more about Verily Yours or to start your free trial, click here.

Already a member? Check your email for this week's Verily Table edition, or browse all recipes here.