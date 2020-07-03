A Freezer Meal to Save for a Hectic Night

Chicken and Veggie Freezer Packs

Source: Gimme Delicious | Total Time: 25 minutes | Serves: 4

Notes: This healthy freezer meal is super simple to prepare—chop everything, put it in baggies, marinate, freeze. The marinade doesn’t look like it’s enough, but it really is. As for the cooking, both the skillet method and the sheet pan method work well, but I preferred the latter—mostly because I love roasted veggies. As a bonus, unlike some other freezer meals, you don’t have to thaw the contents of the meal first (though a few minutes of thawing help make the contents of each bag a little easier to break apart). For a more filling meal, serve with rice, quinoa, or a hearty bread.

– KM

