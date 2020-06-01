Women React To The Death of George Floyd and the National Crisis Unfolding

Our hearts are breaking over the unjust death of George Floyd, and Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, and the many more black lives that have been taken wrongfully and unnecessarily. We mourn that the evil of racism is a reality our nation continues to suffer from.

As the events of the past week have unfolded and escalated, we've found ourselves with so much to say, and yet the right words have been very difficult for us to find. So we've listened. We've learned. We've tried to love those around us a bit better. And we've prayed.

Today, we'd like to share with you some of the responses of women we've seen that have helped us make sense of this crisis and move forward with intention and love for all in our communities.

If there is a reaction or a resource you'd like to share with the Verily community, feel free to submit it here. Your response may be included in a future edition of our daily email.