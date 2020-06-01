Playlist: Starting the Summer with Sara Bareilles

Many the Miles was the first Sara Bareilles song I loved. Every time it comes on, I’m always taken back to an early summer day when it was playing on my car radio, while I was driving the long stretch of highway in Iowa in between my college and my hometown. Her lyrics: “There’s too many things I haven’t done yet / there’s too many sunsets I haven’t seen” sent me into post-college life with confidence in the many miles ahead, while I said a bittersweet goodbye to college.

Since then, her songs have helped me feel less alone in many more moments of life—from romance, to career, personal development, and more. Here’s a playlist of some of those songs from her that have been a great soundtrack for the many good miles that I’ve indeed experienced since that early summer drive through Iowa.