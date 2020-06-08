Playlist: Saturday Morning Vibes

Saturday mornings start early in our house, as we rise with our early-bird toddlers. And though toys usually end up scattered all over the living room floor well before 8 a.m., and there are loads of laundry to do and errands to be run, there’s something about a Saturday that still feels relaxing. We spend more time together as a family, and my husband and I each take some time to be alone and recharge. It’s a day to live a little slower, even when it’s full.

This week’s playlist features songs that have that Saturday morning feeling—the warmth of fresh banana pancakes and the calm of sittin’ on the dock of the bay.