‘May We Recommend’ Highlights: May Edition

“What Jane Austen Can Teach Us About Staying Home” / TIME

Raisa Bruner notes the similarities in our stay-at-home lifestyles and those of Jane Austen’s heroines.

“Long, solitary walks. Family dinners. Days spent wondering when life might change. Evenings spent in quiet entertainment: reading, scrolling, reminiscing. These are the routines of present-day isolation,” writes Bruner. “But give or take a few centuries, a few social-media apps and more than a few civil rights, I might as well be describing the days of Jane Austen’s heroines. There’s a strangely comforting echo between the staid lives of her early 19th century women and current circumstances, for those of us fortunate enough to have our greatest challenge be coping with staying home.”

“4 Rules for Identifying Your Life’s Work” / The Atlantic

Arthur Brooks offers a commencement speech of sorts for 2020 grads, but his advice applies for those of us well beyond our formal educations.

“When your career is just a means to an end, the payoff, even if you get it, will be unsatisfying. Don’t make that mistake,” he writes. “Your work won’t give you joy and fulfillment every day, of course. Some days it will feel pretty unsatisfying. But with the right goals—earning your success and serving others—you can make the work itself your reward.”

“What Dreams May Come: Why You’re Having More Vivid Dreams During the Pandemic” / The Conversation

Sleep researcher Dr. Rosie Gibson explains the odd dreams many of us have experienced as of late.

“Dreaming can help us to cope mentally with our waking situation as well as simply reflect realities and concerns,” she writes.

“In this time of heightened alert and changing social norms, our brains have much more to process during sleep and dreaming. More stressful dream content is to be expected if we feel anxious or stressed in relation to the pandemic, or our working or family situations.”

