Seeing The Helpers in a National Crisis

“When I was a boy and I would see scary things in the news, my mother would say to me, "Look for the helpers. You will always find people who are helping.”—Fred Rogers

These have been some troublesome days. If the pandemic brought us to our knees, the dangerous undercurrents of racism that resurfaced with the killing of George Floyd, and the fallout since, have brought even more pain and uncertainty for many in America—even more, as Mr. Rogers would put it, “scary things in the news.” It’s sad to be back at this point again, but we’ll keep following his advice as long as we have to.

Here’s a round-up of the helpers we’ve seen amid all the brokenness we’ve been seeing these past few days. If you have news of helpers you’d like to share with us, please share with us here.

Video shows protesters forming a line of defense in front of a Target store in Brooklyn to stop it from being looted // Andrew Solender, Forbes

Doing Better: Community rallies to clean-up after riots in Philadelphia // Fox29 Philadelphia

21-year-old man and his friend organize a clean-up effort of a Target in Minneapolis // Kelly O'Connell, Fox9 Twin Cities

Low-income housing unit in Minneapolis overwhelmed with food donations for the community // Good News Movement

Flint police officers march with protestors // Avis Sword

An officer hugs and comforts black teenage protester as he’s overcome with emotion // Jade Jackson, NBC 6 Shreveport, LA