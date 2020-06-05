A Veggie-Packed Recipe for One

Skillet Ratatouille for One

Source: One Dish Kitchen | Total Time: 25 minutes | Serves: 1



Notes: This veggie-packed meal for one is not only tasty and filling, but also practical in that it uses whole or halves of vegetables—you won't be left with awkward leftover portions. It's also easy to double if you're cooking for two!

– Kellie Moore



Get the recipe >>

Verily Table is a weekly email featuring five curated recipes straight from the bookmarked collections of our editors, writers, and subscribers, sorted into categories like "Batch" (makes enough for leftovers) and "Already Stocked" (uses shelf-stable or slow-to-perish ingredients) so you can find which ones best fit your needs.

Subscribe to the email newsletter for $5/month, or the whole Verily Yours bundle for $60/year or $7.99/month. Subscriptions to the Verily Yours bundle include access to our Verily Yours Collection website, which houses all past content to date—including all our recipe recommendations—and allows you to save your favorite recipes and other Verily Yours editions to your own personal collection page. All plans begin with a free 30-day trial.

To learn more about Verily Table or to start your free trial, click here. To read more about Verily Yours or to start your free trial, click here.

Already a member? Check your email for this week's Verily Table edition, or browse all recipes here.