A Pantry-Friendly, Restaurant-Quality Pasta Dish

Roasted Red Pepper Pasta



Source: The Pioneer Woman | Total Time: 15 minutes | Serves: 8

Notes: Roasted red peppers, heavy cream, and butter: need I say more? This pasta is delicious, and prep is pretty quick. There's one tricky part where you have to purée a hot mixture of red peppers, garlic, and onions; I used my immersion blender, but there was lots of splattering, so next time, I'll follow the directions and transfer the contents of the pan to a regular blender or food processor. But really, it's worth that slight hassle, and it tastes like something from a restaurant!

– Kellie Moore



Get the recipe >>

Verily Table is a weekly email featuring five curated recipes straight from the bookmarked collections of our editors, writers, and subscribers, sorted into categories like “Batch” (makes enough for leftovers) and “Already Stocked” (uses shelf-stable or slow-to-perish ingredients) so you can find which ones best fit your needs.

Subscribe to the email newsletter for $5/month, or the whole Verily Yours bundle for $60/year or $7.99/month. Subscriptions to the Verily Yours bundle include access to our Verily Yours Collection website, which houses all past content to date—including all our recipe recommendations—and allows you to save your favorite recipes and other Verily Yours editions to your own personal collection page. All plans begin with a free 30-day trial.

To learn more about Verily Table or to start your free trial, click here. To read more about Verily Yours or to start your free trial, click here.

Already a member? Check your email for this week's Verily Table edition, or browse all recipes here.