A Way to Enjoy Chili When It’s Too Hot for Soup

Turkey Chili Smothered Sweet Potatoes

Source: Budget Bytes | Total Time: 1 hour 10 minutes | Serves: 4



Notes: I often add diced sweet potatoes to my chili for extra bulk and flavor, but chili on top of roasted sweet potatoes was even better. The “chili” part of this recipe is very forgiving; I was missing tomato paste, for example, but it still came out great, and you could easily substitute more beans for the meat. I also left out the water for a thicker chili. Finally, there was plenty more chili than what we used to top four sweet potatoes, so you could roast a few more the next day to serve with the leftovers.

– Laura Loker



Get the recipe >>

