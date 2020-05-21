Taking Walls from Drab to Fab

Changing the look of a wall with appliques, rollers, wallpaper, or paint can dramatically alter the appearance of a room. Similar to replacing knobs and pulls or switching out lamps and light fixtures, updating a wall is what we like to call a “perker upper”—a fairly cost-effective and time-efficient update that refreshes the space while leaving the integrity of the home intact.



If you’re renting, don’t dismiss the idea of updating your walls just yet. First, discuss any ideas with your landlord—some owners do not mind if you change the wall color, as long as you leave the structure of the home intact. Depending on what color or design you have in mind, some landlords are even willing to hire a professional to have walls painted or wallpapered, if they think it’s an upgrade that will benefit their property long-term. If your landlord disapproves of the lasting effects of painting or wallpapering, you may want to try easily removable wall decals or peel-and-stick wallpaper.

Wall decals

If you’re looking for a super simple approach, look no further than wall decals. You can space them out with precision, or take a more flexible free-form approach. Lisa Kirk of the blog Something Pretty used the sweet citrus decals pictured above to spruce up her bathroom (and they would also work beautifully in a kitchen). Notice how the decals are spaced unevenly—the wallpaper look achieved with room for error, at a fraction of the price, and with much less labor . . . win, win, win, win!

