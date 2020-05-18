Playlist: Summer Pick-Me-Up

I don't know about you, but I’ve always felt that summer music is a genre of its own. It’s largely made up of upbeat tunes that deserve to be played in the car with the windows down. Alternatively, given the current state of things, they belong on full-blast in your bedroom, instantly boosting your mood.

As someone who loves to dance (with friends or alone), I’m always looking for a reason to bop around to a fun beat; and this playlist can’t be beat (sorry, I couldn't help it).

Honestly, I should be more embarrassed about how hard I rock out to these songs during my summer drives, but I truly can’t be bothered. I hope that they lift your spirits the same way they lift mine!