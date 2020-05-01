‘May We Recommend’ Highlights: April Edition

In addition to new Verily articles and our Daily Doses, our daily email newsletter features a section we call, “May We Recommend.”

“What My Wedding Dress Means to Me” / The New York Times

Rebecca Schoneveld, a wedding dress designer, recounts her unusual career trajectory—and reflects on what beauty means to her, especially in difficult times.

“It is good and right to meditate on beauty and be taught by love,” she writes. “A wedding day itself comes and goes. Sometimes it runs as planned, sometimes we have to bend our visions dramatically. For most of us, it will be both beautiful and flawed, just as we are.”

“Covid-19 and the Welcome Collapse of ‘Professionalism’” / Quartz

Kit Krugman hopes that the collision of work and home lives and the emotional toll of the pandemic will redefine the cultural idea of “professionalism.”

Writes Krugman: “The glimmer of hope I am clinging to in trying times is that the pretending ends for good, that this global crisis liberates us from our post-industrial hangover of humans as resources, as pieces of the organizational machine, without families or feelings.”

“Why You Miss Those Casual Friends So Much” / Harvard Business Review

Gillian Sandstrom and Ashley Whillans observe that “weak ties” are an oft-unnoticed but enriching part of our social lives.

“To be sure, our friends and family—our strong ties—support us when we’re feeling down and make us feel appreciated. But weak ties can do these things too: It’s not just in the movies that people get social support from their hairdresser,” they write. “We feel seen when a server smiles upon seeing us and knows what our ‘usual’ is. In fact, our interactions with weak ties tend to go especially smoothly, since we are often on our best behavior with people we don’t know well. Weak-tie relationships give us short, low-cost, informal interactions, which often provide new information and social variety. As a result, we are often pleasantly surprised by these moments.”

“The Untold Story of the Birth of Social Distancing” / The New York Times

Eric Lipton and Jennifer Steinhauer explore the origins of social distancing, an idea which was initially met with “skepticism and a degree of ridicule.”

“Fourteen years ago, two federal government doctors, Richard Hatchett and Carter Mecher, met with a colleague at a burger joint in suburban Washington for a final review of a proposal they knew would be treated like a piñata: telling Americans to stay home from work and school the next time the country was hit by a deadly pandemic,” they write.

“How that idea—born out of a request by President George W. Bush to ensure the nation was better prepared for the next contagious disease outbreak—became the heart of the national playbook for responding to a pandemic is one of the untold stories of the coronavirus crisis.”

