Playlist: Hopeful Showtunes

There’s so much that’s magical about musical theater—the thrill of hearing those first notes floating over the audience, the energy behind every word and movement, the joy of being transported to the streets of London, the mountains of Austria, or an island in the South Pacific for an evening.

Though it’ll likely be a while before we can sit in a packed house on opening night or gather to rehearse a community theater production, we can still find inspiration in the power of story and song. Here’s a selection of show tunes filled with hopes, dreams, magic, and whimsy to remind us that brighter days lie ahead.