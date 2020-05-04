From the Editor's Desk: Liveable Health Advice

We at Verily have always had a philosophy that, when it comes to the media we consume, women need “less of who you should be, more of who you are.” Take for instance health and fitness, too much of women’s media is filled with unrealistic portrayals of women as impossibly proportioned, unhealthily thin, and possessing abs that would require more fitness training per day than is realistic for most women whose jobs are not based on the upkeep of ideal physical appearance.

We know that not only are unrealistic portrayals of body size discouraging to see over and over, they can be downright dangerous. Eating disorders feed on toxic perceptions of body size, and they are deadly serious. This Wednesday is National No-Diet Day, and we are pleased to feature a story by a woman who overcame an eating disorder after a struggle with the gateway drugs of dieting. Also this week we feature a longform essay about being healthy at every size, an eating trend that prioritizes nutrition and wellness as core values of our body goals.

Chronic dieting and other unhealthy food-related coping mechanisms, can become crutch-like habits that do the opposite of build us up and nourish us. Similarly, other compulsive-like behaviors can hurt our wellness when it comes to relationship health. This is explored in the new Netflix show Too Hot to Handle, a reality show that challenges a group of people with who can’t get enough of sex s to curb their impulses for a shared goal. One writer this week reviews the TV-MA rated show for Verily and finds that while we can’t say it’s worth the watch, it actually has some insightful takeaways.

When it comes to the road toward better women’s media, we like to think we’re on the journey with you, not telling readers what to do—ust another way we pride ourselves for being a reader generated publication. If you like our approach, please help ensure our healthy future as a publication by becoming a Verily Yours member. And thank you for reading!