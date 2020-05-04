Playlist: Dream a Little Dream of a Dance

My first dances were all in high school. On our small outdoor patio, a parent chaperone would queue up some family-friendly swing tunes, and we would dance under the stars. It wasn’t edgy, sure, but it was always fun, and King Harvest’s “Dancing in the Moonlight” always takes me back to those moonlit evenings.

In a time of uncertainty, it’s a comfort to go back to what we’ve known and loved for a long time, and I for one am dreaming of the days we can all dance again—a lack of social distancing that sounds decadent! As we we journey into the weeks and months ahead with whatever they may bring, these familiar tunes can help us look forward to a time we can all be together again.