Choosing When to Choose

A good friend and former roommate of mine wears a red blazer to every job interview. I remember when we lived together and I saw her donning the bright, bold jacket one morning, so starkly different from her typical muted wardrobe. She told me this was her “power outfit” in which she felt brave, capable, and confident. In the six years I’ve known her—through graduate school, internships, and a few jobs—she’s never deviated from her strategy.



My friend has something in common with the likes of Mark Zuckerberg and the late Steve Jobs. Many highly successful people are known for wearing the same thing every day, and the significance of this practice goes beyond a wardrobe preference. People who are fierce protectors of their time, creativity, and brainpower often have default choices built into their lives. Why? Because deciding certain things in advance is an excellent way to free up mental energy for bigger, more impactful choices that come up. My friend made a default choice, and it was brilliant. Instead of fretting about the perfect power outfit, she could be laser-focused on prepping for interviews.

Join the Verily Yours membership for $7.99/mo or $60/year to read this article and more editions from Verily Work. All memberships start with a FREE 30-day trial.

Already a member? Access this edition here.