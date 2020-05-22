A Recipe for That Bagel Seasoning We Know and Love

Everything Bagel Chicken Tenders

Source: Recipe Runner | Total Time: 30 minutes | Serves: 4



Notes: This is one of those quick chicken recipes that comes together in the time it takes your oven to preheat: just dip the tenders in egg, then panko breadcrumbs and everything bagel seasoning, and put them in the oven. You can get Trader Joe's Everything But the Bagel seasoning for a cool $1.99, but if you don't live near one, you can make it yourself or buy it on Amazon. A note about quantities: after having wasted plenty of breadcrumbs and eggs in similar chicken recipes, I appreciate that this one is more conservative with its recommended amounts. That said, while you may be able to get by with one egg, a half cup of panko breadcrumbs is laughably sparse for a pound and a quarter of chicken. Just eyeball it.

– Laura Loker



Get the recipe >>

