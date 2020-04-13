Playlist: Running for Non-Runners

It’s a time to try new things, and for me, that’s meant picking up a running habit. I don’t have access to my gym for the moment, and that fact plus the beckoning spring air have combined to draw me outside for a daily (or at least weekly!) run that inevitably lifts my spirits and calms my nerves.

Along the way, I’ve also realized how much the right soundtrack can change the experience of a run. While most people think of “workout music” as pop hits or hip-hop (and if that floats your boat, go for it!), I’ve found myself wanting to incorporate my usual indie/alternative taste into my daily workout. Here’s a playlist that combines the atmosphere of your favorite hipster coffee shop with the beats necessary to keep up your momentum on a run.