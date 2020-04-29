[TEST] Doing What You Can—And Knowing That's Enough

This is a pull quote example. Here's a link.

When I was younger, my dad—who is one of the hardest workers I know—told me that sometimes, it’s okay to simply “do what we can.” He told me this when a bad case of swine flu landed me in quarantine for a week, undeniably denting my thus-far stellar grades. He told me this when a scary bout of anxiety forced a temporary sabbatical from my newly launched business. He told me this, once again, when I sat, panicked, beside my four-day-old in his NICU room, waiting for the lab to identify a compatible blood type for his transfusion. “In these times,” my dad would invariably tell me, “you can’t expect too much of yourself. Do what you can, and that just has to be enough.”

“Do what you can,” he said. And that’s enough. And that’s a lot.



