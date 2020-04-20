Playlist: A Tribute to the Brave

My word of the year is “brave.” It was chosen for me via an online word generator that circulated on my social media feed early in 2020. At the time the word was selected, I had many hopes for how an internal assessment of bravery might aid me through my year. I had no idea how my understanding of bravery would change as I watched the world around me this year.

Brave is the word that'’s been used to describe medical professionals, grocery store workers, and others working on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s of course the word we’d use to describe the victims of the virus and their families. It’s also a word I’d use to describe the millions of Americans who are currently out of work, people who’ve had major life moments like funerals, weddings, and graduations delayed or cancelled, and anyone whose life and livelihood has been spun into uncertainty during these pandemic times.

This playlist is a mix of songs that inspire confidence to move forward without fear during this pandemic. It’s a tribute to the brave among us.