Finding Calm and Simple Comforts During COVID-19

During this time of unknowns, stress, and fear, it seems all the more difficult to focus on the positives. Troubling news and negative energy appears to be at every corner, and finding the good has become a challenge.

Our #VerilyMoment hashtag has always been about finding simple joys in the little, everyday things; now, we seem to need them more than ever. Bringing attention to the small victories, the moments of tranquility, and our connectedness to one another throughout our day can help us persevere through the next few weeks, and tread the unknown with a bit more confidence.

#VerilyMoment has 1.4 million posts and counting on Instagram, and everyday in our Verily Daily email we include one of those posts to inspire and motivate women. Here’s a round-up of some of our selections from this month.