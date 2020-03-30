Playlist: Your Daily Walk

This goes without saying, but the last couple of weeks have been weird. For most of us, our everyday lives look nothing like they did a mere month ago.

During this confusing time, there have been a few things that have kept me grounded and helped me maintain an element of routine in my day. One of these has been my daily walks. Sometimes, I take them with my fiancé, other times with my roommate, and sometimes alone. They vary from thirty minutes to an hour and a half, and, candidly, they’ve become somewhat of a blessing in disguise. They have fostered some of the best conversations between myself and my walking partner and have led to serious mental breakthroughs when I walk in solitude.

My daily walks not only allow me to get some much-needed fresh air and exercise, but they offer me a break from reality; I can pop in my earbuds and listen to a podcast, audiobook, or, more often, uplifting music to inspire my creativity and recharge my batteries. Here are some of my favorite upbeat, happy springtime tunes to play while I take my daily stroll. — Marquel Plavan