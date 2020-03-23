Playlist: Spring Cleaning to the Oldies

In my pre-teen years, when the time came to clean my room, I tuned my radio to the oldies station—I can still hear the announcers proclaiming in a sing-songy way, “You’re listening to Oldies 103.7.” There was just something about the oldies that made dusting feel like a dance party.

Perhaps the appeal of these songs is the way they’ve withstood the test of time. It could also be the light-hearted way some of the songs beckon us to get up and dance with names like “Shake, Rattle, and Roll” and “Twist and Shout.” Or, maybe it’s the way so many oldies blend the melancholy and merry, pairing painful topics like heartbreak with upbeat melodies (looking at you, “Runaround Sue”).

Whatever it is, the oldies are a sure way to add an element of fun to even the most mundane tasks. So grab your cleaning supplies and turn up the music—let’s get this spring cleaning started!