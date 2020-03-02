Playlist: Middle School Party

Confession time: I love middle school music.

I define this genre of music as anything popular during my time in middle school—2008 to 2011. It’s my favorite music to run to, my pump-up music, my feel-good music, the music that I put on at the end of a long, hard day.

I pride myself on having good taste in music, and yet, something always brings me back to a lengthy playlist full of songs from my pre-teen years.

Why do I love it, you may ask? I've tried to answer this myself. Could it be the laughable, cringe-worthy lyrics? The style of clothing I associate with the time (equally laughable)? Or, do I just un-ironically, from the very bottom of my heart, love Ke$ha, The All-American Rejects, and Hot Chelle Rae? (Hint: it’s probably option number 3).

Naturally, it was a long-term dream to host a middle school themed party. And, just over a year ago, I did. Let me tell you, it did not disappoint. Everyone dressed the part—from basketball shorts and Vans to fingerless gloves and Uggs. I’m certain that the nearby thrift stores hadn’t sold that many Aeropostale shirts in a decade.

So, if you want to have a fantastic theme for your next party, here’s a handy little playlist to accompany the event! Stay Swaggy — Marquel