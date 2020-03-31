‘May We Recommend’ Highlights: March Edition

In addition to new Verily articles and our Daily Doses, our daily email newsletter features a section we call, “May We Recommend.”

“Why Mundane Moments Truly Matter” / The New York Times

Simran Sethi explores research and literature suggesting that our daily routines are extraordinarily meaningful.

“Introspective writing can help reduce blood pressure, increase immune function and mitigate impacts of stress, depression and diseases ranging from to [sic] irritable bowel syndrome and breast cancer to asthma and rheumatoid arthritis,” writes Sethi. “But its most enduring value lies in self-discovery: We unearth ourselves through the stories we tell ourselves about ourselves.”

Read the article >>

“That Discomfort You’re Feeling Is Grief” / Harvard Business Review

Scott Berinato interviews grief expert David Kessler on making sense of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s denial, which we say a lot of early on: This virus won’t affect us. There’s anger: You’re making me stay home and taking away my activities. There’s bargaining: Okay, if I social distance for two weeks everything will be better, right? There’s sadness: I don’t know when this will end. And finally there’s acceptance. This is happening; I have to figure out how to proceed,” says Kessler.

“Acceptance, as you might imagine, is where the power lies. We find control in acceptance. I can wash my hands. I can keep a safe distance. I can learn how to work virtually.”

Read the article >>

“The Coronavirus Crisis Is Showing Us How to Live Online” / The New York Times

Kevin Roose observes that social distancing has been an impetus for truly social online behavior.

“If there is a silver lining in this crisis, it may be that the virus is forcing us to use the internet as it was always meant to be used—to connect with one another, share information and resources, and come up with collective solutions to urgent problems,” writes Roose. “It’s the healthy, humane version of digital culture we usually see only in schmaltzy TV commercials, where everyone is constantly using a smartphone to visit far-flung grandparents and read bedtime stories to kids.”

Read the article >>

And finally, for a non-virus-related pick:

“Will the Millennial Aesthetic Ever End?” / The Cut

Molly Fischer examines the persistence of the sweeping “millennial aesthetic.”

“It is hard to imagine ourselves growing old—to imagine the time, nearly upon us already, when ‘millennial’ no longer means ‘young,’” she writes. “Likewise, it is hard to imagine how the millennial aesthetic will age. Its blank, clean surfaces aspire to a world without clutter or scuffs, unmarked by the passage of time. In this aspiration, the millennial aesthetic is somewhat democratic—anything can be new, for a while. It is a style that looks, in its ideal state, like a purchase.”

Read the article >>

