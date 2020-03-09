Blue Skies Are Coming: An Indie Spring Playlist

I’ve been hesitant to say it aloud, but . . . it’s happening. Even though today (at least in my neck of the woods) has been a day of howling wind and scattered snow, the weather is starting to get warmer, piles of snow that seemed to have taken up permanent residence are melting, and I’ve taken my first run outside.

The fall is a great time for indie music, but there are a few songs that just say “spring”: Noah and the Whale’s “Blue Skies” (on the album “The First Days of Spring”), Hozier’s “Sunlight,” and anything on Vampire Weekend’s “Father of the Bride.” Whether you’re already sweltering in the heat or still waiting for the snow to melt, let these songs breathe new life into lengthening days.