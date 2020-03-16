At Home With Her: A Cozy Nook in Edinburgh, Scotland

Name: Olivia Mayoros

Location: Edinburgh, Scotland

Tell us about your favorite spot in your home. Why is it your favorite spot?

Our tiny, inside-corner flat in Edinburgh, Scotland is an architectural wonder, somehow managing to fit a window in every room despite its bent footprint. This has produced my favorite window nook in my husband and my bedroom. The space is a hallway to nowhere that can only host one person at a time. The window in this nook also offers a view of the glorious Holyrood Park over the courtyard rooftop—granted, you have to smoosh yourself against the glass to catch a glimpse!

Due to its solitary nature, a stillness has made its home in this corner of our flat. Our bedroom is our retreat, and this corner is the quietest of all, sitting in the natural sight line from our bed. It is the first and last thing we see as we rise in the morning and lay down at night. This stillness provides a frame for the start and end of each day.

Is there a particular story about how this spot came to be arranged/decorated the way it is? Are there any particular pieces that have significant history to you or your family?

When we first moved in, my husband and I thought the space would be perfect for a prayer chair, but it’s actually too small to sit without banging your knees. We quickly decided to leave it empty on purpose.

Sometimes it’s important to have an empty space in our home, a space where clutter doesn’t collect, inspiration is only breath, and dreams can sit on a wide sill until they’re ready to hatch. So much of our home is filled with beautiful and meaningful objects, but this place we leave empty to let someone else fill it.

Have there been particularly inspiring or moving moments in this corner of your home (e.g. late night dinner parties solving the world’s problems with friends, quiet moments of reflection about life’s joys and struggles, etc)? Or, is there a particular feeling you get when you are in this space in your house?

You see, this window nook faces east, so despite its massive white walls, we never needed to fill it because every morning the sun does it for us. Winter in Scotland is darker than dark, so sunrise is a particularly life-giving ritual. My favorite treat is when my husband wakes me with an early morning tea so I can linger in bed, watching through the window nook as the rooftops become silhouettes against a glimmering coral sky. If I’ve gotten up early, I’ll even climb back into bed just to enjoy the silent sunrise disco as it dances through the trees outside and bounces between the walls of the nook.

All year long, the liquid gold slides quickly along the shallow corridor, gone by 10 a.m. at the latest. Yet this space reminds me that it’s okay to leave a little room for nothing.