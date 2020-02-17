Playlist: Songs for a Snow Day

Behind the scenes here at Verily we’ve been passing around the recent Atlantic piece "For Adults, Snow Days Feel Like Divine Permission to Rest." Bemoaning our own (relative) lack of snow in our respective climates, we were all reminded of the joy that a peaceful snow day can provide.

Whether you’re having more snow days than you ever wanted or, like us, you’re suffering from a bit of snow deprivation, here’s a playlist to embrace the spirit of the best snow days: atmospheric and cozy. Queue it up, pour yourself a hot drink, and enjoy an afternoon of wonder, whatever the weather!