Playlist: The People and Places That Built Us

As a naturally reflective person, I relish opportunities to consider how a person, a place, or an encounter has touched me. The older I get, the more I find myself utterly thankful for the people I know and have known, the places I've lived and been, and the way they’ve all aided me in becoming the person I am today.

I call up this playlist when I’m missing people in my life, want to think back on a place I’ve lived or visited, or simply want to spend time reflecting. Hopefully it inspires you, too!