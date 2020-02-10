Playlist: Ballet Slippers

When I was a kid, my mom used to turn Swan Lake on the stereo while I twirled on my tippy-toes in our living room. My interest at the time was fueled more by the (dubiously popular) children’s movie adaptation The Swan Princess than the original ballet, but listening to the main theme now still brings back some childhood magic.

Inspired by the beauty and drama of the ballet, this playlist features a handful of the classics: Swan Lake, of course, but also Romeo and Juliet, Giselle, Don Quixote, and more. Turn it on during work, in the car, while making dinner—whenever you need a little touch of beauty.