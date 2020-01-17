Travel with a Local: Nashville

Nashville has become the ultimate Southern city destination. From the incredible international cuisine to the historic sites, Nashville blends classic Southern charm with a modern metropolitan outlook, making it easy to find anything from live country music under the stars to fusion Indian dishes in swanky, date-worthy restaurants. It is a hub for art, entertainment, and history, and it is growing every day.

Where should we stay?

Nashville has the Airbnb scene covered. If you’re looking for a night out on the town, settle into a rented apartment, find an inexpensive hotel in the SoBro area near Broadway, or head into the Gulch for easy access to the best breakfast spots in the city. Looking for luxury? The new JW Marriott is right near the heart of the city, and you can find professional chocolatiers, high-class bars, and beautiful pools without ever leaving the hotel.

Where should we eat?

Where shouldn't you eat? If you’re looking for great live music, head on down to Broadway, where professional musicians keep the city partying all day and night. Dance your feet off at the Stage and then head a few doors over to grab hot chicken at Tin Roof—all with cheap beer that flows all night!

When in Nashville, you need hot chicken—and you’ll want to go for the classics. Try out Prince’s Hot Chicken or Hattie B’s, or you can head over to Party Fowl off Eighth Avenue for a great atmosphere and excellent mixed drinks.

If you love tacos, the city has you covered. Yee Haw Brewery is the perfect spot to grab tacos and beer with friends and settle in for some live music. San Anejo in the Gulch has margaritas and festive cocktails—plus a spicy brunch menu that can’t be beat!

Which coffeehouses are the best and why (for coffee, for atmosphere, for both)?

Make Barista Parlor your first stop! Not only is the cold brew coffee delicious and strong enough to inspire you to tackle the day, but their fresh biscuits with peach jam and all the fixin’s are the kind of comfort food you won’t want to miss. The spot is cool and inviting, with the perfect vibe combining Brooklyn hipster and Southern comfort.

Or you could head over to Farm City Coffee in the Farmer’s Market in Bicentennial Park for everything from maple bourbon coffee to limeade slushies. Don’t miss out on their delicious pastries!

What sites should we see?

Put Centennial Park on your list! Not only is the outdoor space a beautiful green escape in the heart of the city, it’s also home to the Parthenon, a full-scale replica of the original in Athens built for Nashville’s centennial celebration in 1897. While the celebration’s many other structures were taken down after the event, the Parthenon was built to last and has now been converted into an art and history museum that you won’t want to miss.

Next, check out Marathon Motor Works. In the early 1900s, the automobile company Marathon went out of business, and the factory was abandoned. It has now been converted into the ultimate historical destination spot, with original parts, cars, clothes, and literature from the factory, displayed between many unique shops and services. Get a tattoo or a haircut, buy motorcycle gear from Harley or pork rub from Jack Daniel’s, or visit the Third Coast Comedy Club! Grab a wine slushy, vegan marshmallow, or delicious deli sandwich, and wander all the great shops.

Nashville loves upcycling vintage buildings, so it shouldn’t come as a shock to walk into the Frist Art Museum and feel like you’ve stepped into a post office—because it used to be a post office! The Frist may be a relatively small museum, especially if you’re accustomed to places like the Met, but the building is beautiful, and the rotating exhibits are sensational. Learn about Frida Kahlo, the history of sit-ins in Nashville, Parisian fashion, and so much more.

Head out of the city to Cheekwood Gardens, a botanical garden and estate that will blow your mind. Tour the on-site art museum, originally preserved home, or the striking gardens with many unique and beautiful paths. Visit in fall for the pumpkins, winter for the holiday light shows, and spring and summer for bright and beautiful blooms. Don’t forget to stop by the cafes and food stands for spiked cider and hot cocoa.