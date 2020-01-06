Playlist: Women of the 90s

Between the holidays and New Years, we’ve been feeling a bit nostalgic. So for our first playlist in 2020, we decided to throw it back a few decades to the nineties. Specifically, we remembered there were a lot of great women vocalist in that decade.

Some of these songs had us remembering middle school dances and teen crushes. And who can forget waiting by your boom box for the top five at 8, so that you could record one of these hits on a cassette tape, to play in your Walkman of course. Kids today will never quite understand how aggravating it was to have the DJ talk over the first or last few stanzas—forcing you to try to record a "purer" version again on the next night. And more than a few hang outs in our rooms or sleepovers with friends included belting out Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, Natalie Merchant, Jewel, and Sheryl Crow.

Did we miss a favorite song by a female vocalist in the nineties? Let us know here, so we can add it to the list!