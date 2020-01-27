Playlist: Summer Songs for Winter Days

I have a confession: I’m in a bit of a music rut. As the winter wears on in the Midwest (my radio host announced that the weather for next week is “cloudy Monday—and Tuesday—and Wednesday—and everything”), my music tastes seem to be in hibernation as I stick with old favorites.

But though the weather outside might still be frightful, some sunny summer tunes can really brighten the mo. Here are some cheery picks for an imaginary (or real!) road trip to golden California—close your eyes and imagine yourself on the beach. Whether you’re “sick and tired of the pouring rain” or “winter’s cold is too much to handle,” indulge in some “California dreamin’.”