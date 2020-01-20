Playlist: Broadway Energy

There’s nothing exhilarating in quite the same way as getting caught up in the magic of the stage—especially when the music swells, the choreography dazzles, and the chorus sings their hearts out.

While we can’t always hit the theater, we can put on some show tunes. With numbers from Broadway classics like Chicago and West Side Story, Disney shows like Mary Poppins and Beauty and the Beast, and musical films like La La Land and The Greatest Showman (which, let’s be honest, are probably being adapted for the stage at this very moment), this one’s for anyone who thinks life would be more fun as a musical.

What else should we have included? Let us know here, so we can add it to the list!