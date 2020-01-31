‘May We Recommend’ Highlights: January Edition

In my family, emailing articles to each other is its own love language.

Whatever the piece, the outlet, the topic, the underlying message is the same: I’m glad I read this, and I think you’d like to read it, too.

When we introduced our revamped daily newsletter last year, we added a section to it that we call “May We Recommend.” Inspired by that same spirit of sharing, we include articles from elsewhere on the web—many of which are the same ones we’ve texted our friends, emailed our siblings, or discussed as a team. (And it’s not only articles—we throw in the occasional video, book, or song recommendation, too.)

Below, we’ve pulled together our favorites from this month’s newsletters; enjoy. And if you’d like to get our daily recommendations—as well as a roundup of new Verily articles, a touch of beauty, and altogether what we hope is a breath of fresh air in your day—subscribe here.

– Laura Loker, associate editor

“I’m a Little Too Fat, a Little Too Giving. I Think I Know Why.” / Human Parts

Kristine Levine recounts her own experience with poverty in childhood—and how that has affected not only who she is today, but also how she is raising her own daughter.

“The biggest problem with poverty is the shame that comes with it. When you give the best you have to someone in need, it translates into something much deeper to the receiver. It means they are worthy,” she writes.

“If it’s not good enough for you, it’s not good enough for those in need either. Giving the best you have does more than feed an empty belly—it feeds the soul.”

Read the article >>

“Every Place Is the Same Now” / The Atlantic

Ian Bogost observes that smartphones have changed the way we experience not only the digital world, but physical space.

“Anywhere has become as good as anywhere else,” he writes. “The office is a suitable place for tapping out emails, but so is the bed, or the toilet. You can watch television in the den—but also in the car, or at the coffee shop, turning those spaces into impromptu theaters. Grocery shopping can be done via an app while waiting for the kids’ recital to start. Habits like these compress time, but they also transform space. Nowhere feels especially remarkable, and every place adopts the pleasures and burdens of every other. It’s possible to do so much from home, so why leave at all?”

Read the article >>

“How One Librarian Tried to Squash ‘Goodnight Moon’” / Slate

Dan Kois tells the largely unknown backstory of why Goodnight Moon is missing from the New York Public Library’s list of the ten most-checked-out books of all time.

“Margaret Wise Brown wanted librarians to adopt Goodnight Moon; she even blurred out the udder of the cow who jumped over the moon to avoid offending those ‘Important Ladies.’ But it certainly wasn’t enough for [librarian Anne Carroll] Moore, or [librarian Frances Clark] Sayers, or the [New York Public Library]: Marcus notes that ‘in a harshly worded internal review, the library dismissed the book as an unbearably sentimental piece of work,’” writes Kois. “And so the book wasn’t purchased by the New York Public Library, and while children were encouraged to check out all kinds of books from the library’s extensive children’s department, Goodnight Moon was not one of them.”

Read the article >>

