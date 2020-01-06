Well, so that is that. Now we must dismantle the tree, Putting the decorations back into their cardboard boxes — Some have got broken — and carrying them up to the attic. The holly and the mistletoe must be taken down and burnt, And the children got ready for school. "Christmas Oratio" by W.H. Auden

The past two weeks have been blissfully disorientating. Wednesdays felt like Sundays, Thursdays felt like Mondays, and meal and workout routines have been unpredictable, to say the least.

Starting routines and resolutions may be a welcome change, and yet, I’ll admit I’m longing for the rhythm of rest, family and friends, and merriment I found during the final weeks of December. Whether you call it post-holiday blues, post-holiday normalization, or just simply the beginning of Seasonal Affective Disorder, many of us might be feeling just a bit off or down today. Of course, reconciling the daily routine with the magic felt during the holidays is possible, with a bit of intention.

Here at Verily, we’re always looking for ways to simplify and lighten the load women are feeling. To us, “Less of who you should be, more of who you are” includes delivering content that is not only enjoyable but also helps you facilitate a deeper connection with the people and things that matter most to you.

This week, we’re hoping to ease your transition into the new year. In a “Try Harder” world, it’s time we “Try Softer,” so we’re delighted to have a therapist share her thoughts on the topic during the week of her book launch. Look for some tips on winter hostessing, and also how tradition-making cultivates meaning, even beyond the holidays and family settings. If you’re looking for a bit more escapism from daily life, we have a review of Little Women coming, as well as a list of fairy tales that have been retold in writing or film with an enjoyable modern spin. And there is a whole lot more content not mentioned here.

In an age of content saturation, we don’t want to add to the noise, so every article, every photo, and every article placement is curated with the daily experiences of women in mind. We’ve come to understand that this thoughtfulness is not always easily understood in a “scroll, click, and move on” digital landscape.

So starting today we’re adding a weekly feature “From the Editor’s Desk.” It’s always been our hope that reading Verily feels like a good conversation with a dear friend or sister. To that end, this weekly letter will offer a very brief commentary from one of the editors and a bit of preview of the conversations that will be happening at the site during the week.

And we’d love to hear what you think of these articles or what topics you’d like to see us cover. Drop us a note here!

Verily Yours,



Meg McDonnell

Editor in Chief