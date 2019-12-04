VerilyMoment Giveaway

Have you ever had an experience that is special and lovely in a normal, everyday way? It isn’t anything earth-shattering, like your wedding or graduation, but it somehow feels precious and valuable even though it’s part of the everyday. It could be a wonderfully brewed cup of tea on the couch, complemented by your favorite book of poetry opened to a poem that speaks to your heart. It could be a heartfelt laugh on the subway beside a good friend on your commute home. It could be a casual dinner spent with friends or family, made just a touch fancier by the addition of beautiful place settings. You can’t quite articulate why, but this moment is a special one—a truly wonderful one.

Here at Verily, we believe wholeheartedly in the beauty of these moments. In fact, we’ve given them a name—Verily Moments. “Verily” means “truly”—and a Verily Moment is a moment beautiful and memorable in its own unique way. These moments may seem small in comparison to our bigger life experiences, but they are the building blocks for an authentic and well-spent life.

Currently, there are more than 1.4 million posts tagged on Instagram under #VerilyMoment. It’s clear that people love the phrase—but we want to introduce more people to the community around these Verily Moments. That’s why we are launching the #VerilyMoment Campaign. Posts tagged with #VerilyMoment and direct messaged to @verilymag may be featured on our Instagram feed, in our daily email, and on our site, introducing your thoughts to the whole Verily community, AND one lucky user will get a $50 Anthropologie gift card mailed to her.

Here’s how to enter (see full giveaway rules below):

Upload your photo and caption to Instagram. Be sure to use #VerilyMoment in the post. Direct message the post to our Instagram account @verilymag by Thursday Dec 18, 2019 at 11:59 PM EST. The Anthropologie gift card winner will be announced on Friday Dec 20.

Next time you’re cooking your favorite dish or having a cup of coffee with a friend and you’re suddenly struck by the authentic purity of the moment, you have a name for it: a Verily Moment. Snap a photo, share it on Insta, and tag us. We can’t wait to share in the beauty of the moment with you!

PHOTO CREDITS: @lovetheark, @__jlcrrll__, @francesmehardie, @anchored.wellness, @elisabethhuijskens, @maven_designs_studio_, @kellyolson_, @eleishajackson_photography

#VerilyMoment Sweepstakes

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. The #VerilyMoment Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) starts on 12/4/19 at 3:00 P.M. EST and ends on 12/18/19 at 11:59 P.M. EST (“Sweepstakes Period”).

ELIGIBILITY: Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 50 United States and District of Columbia who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry. Employees of Sponsor, its subsidiaries, distributors, affiliates, promotion and advertising agencies, and members of their immediate families (spouses and parents, children and siblings and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) and persons living in the same household, whether or not related, of such employees, are not eligible to enter or win. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram.

HOW TO ENTER:

To enter the Sweepstakes: During the Sweepstakes Period, follow @verilymag on Instagram. Use the Instagram application to upload a photograph showing your Verily Moment to your Instagram account (your Instagram profile settings must be set to public during the Sweepstakes Period and for twenty (20) days thereafter). Posts must tag @verilymag and include the hashtags: #VerilyMoment and #Contest. Entrants must also direct message the post to @verilymag to complete the entry process.

Only entries submitted via the methods above are eligible. Entries submitted via any other method, will NOT be accepted. Entries must be received no later than the close of the Sweepstakes Period. Limit one (1) entry per person per day. Entries by the same person in excess of the limits stated herein will be disqualified.

Entries (i) must be the original and sole creation of the submitting entrant, and all right, title and interest including but not limited to, the copyright in any entry, must be owned solely by the submitting entrant; (ii) may not have been submitted in any other competition and may not have been published; (iii) may not infringe upon any third party's rights, including but not limited to, copyright, patent or trademark, or rights of privacy or publicity, or contain material that is or may be considered defamatory, slanderous or libelous, or portray or depict any person, product or entity in a false light; (iv) may not violate any law, rule or regulation; (v) may not contain any virus, bugs, or other deleterious material; and (vi) may not contain inappropriate content, for example but not limited to, profanity, defamatory statements, words or symbols widely considered offensive to individuals of any certain race, ethnicity, religious, sexual orientation or socioeconomic groups, threats to any person, place, business, or group. Each entrant warrants and represents that his/her entry complies with all of those conditions. Any non-complying entry will subject the entrant to disqualification in Sponsor’s sole discretion. By submitting an entry, entrant grants Sponsor a worldwide, royalty free license in any and all media, now know or hereafter created, to copy, prepare derivative works, and distribute the entrant’s entry materials. Entrants hereby waive in favor of Sponsor, all rights of “Droit Moral” or “Moral Rights of Authors” or any similar rights or principles of law that winner may now or later have to his/her entry. Sponsor reserves the right to alter, change or modify the entrant’s entry, in its sole discretion.

Sponsor is not responsible for entries that are incomplete or inaccurate whether caused by Internet users or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes or by any technical or human error, which may occur in the processing of entries. Sponsor is not responsible for computer system, phone line, hardware, software or program malfunctions, or other errors, failures or delays in computer transmissions or network connections that are human or technical in nature. All entry information becomes the property of the Sponsor and will not be returned. By submitting an entry, you agree that your submission is gratuitous and made without restriction, and will not place Sponsor under any obligation, and that Sponsor is free to disclose or otherwise disclose the ideas contained in the entry on a non-confidential basis to anyone or otherwise use the ideas without any additional compensation to you. You acknowledge that, by acceptance of your entry, Sponsor does not waive any rights to use similar or related ideas previously known to Sponsor, developed by its employees, or obtained from sources other than you. By entering, you acknowledge that Sponsor has no obligation to use or post any entry you submit.

RANDOM DRAWING: One (1) potential winner will be selected, in a random drawing on or about December 20, 2019 from among all eligible entries received throughout the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received throughout the Sweepstakes Period. All entries must be marked public in privacy settings to be considered.

WINNER NOTIFICATION: Sponsor’s decisions are final and binding on all matters relating to this Sweepstakes. Potential winners will be notified by direct message and will be asked to provide their mailing and email address. If winner does not provide requested information within the specified time period, prize notification is returned as undeliverable, Sponsor is unable to contact the potential winner or the potential winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, prize will be forfeited and an alternate winner will be selected.

PRIZES:

One (1) Grand Prize: The Grand Prize winner will receive one $50 Anthropologie gift card. Gift card subject to the gift card terms and conditions listed on the card.

Approximate Retail Value of all prizes is $50. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, either express or implied by Sponsor. Winner may not substitute, assign or transfer a prize or redeem a prize for cash, but Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to substitute a prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value. All prize details are in Sponsor’s sole discretion. All costs and expenses associated with Prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided are the sole responsibility of Winners.

GENERAL CONDITIONS: By participating, each entrant agrees: (a) to abide by these Official Rules and decisions of Sponsor, which shall be final and binding in all respects relating to this Sweepstakes; (b) to release, discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, Instagram, Inc. and their respective parents, affiliates, subsidiaries, distributors, and advertising and promotion agencies, and the respective officers, directors, shareholders, employees, agents and representatives of the foregoing (collectively, “Released Parties”) from any and all injuries, liability, losses and damages of any kind to persons, including death, or property resulting, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes or any Sweepstakes-related activity or the acceptance, possession, use or misuse of the prize; and (c) to the use of his/her name, voice, performance, photograph, caption, entry, and/or likeness for programming, advertising, publicity and promotional purposes in any and all media, now or hereafter known, worldwide and on the Internet, and in perpetuity by Sponsor and its designees, without compensation (unless prohibited by law) or additional consents from entrant or any third party and without prior notice, approval or inspection, and to execute specific consent to such use. By participating, entrant also agrees not to release any publicity or other materials on their own or through someone else regarding their participation in the Sweepstakes without the prior consent of the Sponsor, which it may withhold in its sole discretion.

MISCELLANEOUS: Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, stolen, delayed, misdirected, undelivered, deleted, removed or garbled Entries, tweets, comments or posts or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed, or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of Entries, the announcement of the prize, or in any Sweepstakes- related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking, or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to any person's computer related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or downloading materials from, or use of, the website. Persons who tamper with or abuse any aspect of the Sweepstakes, who act in an unsportsmanlike or disruptive manner, or who are in violation of these Official Rules, all as solely determined by Sponsor, will be disqualified and all associated entries will be void. Should any portion of the Sweepstakes be, in Sponsor’s sole opinion, compromised for any reason, including virus, worms, bugs, non-authorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper play, or submission of Entries, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes (or portion thereof) and, if terminated, at its discretion, select the potential winner from among all non-suspect, eligible Entries received prior to action taken. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES MAY BE IN VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK ANY AND ALL REMEDIES AVAILABLE FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW, INCLUDING CRIMINAL PROSECUTION.

DISPUTE RESOLUTION: Except where prohibited, by participating Sweepstakes entrants agree that: All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of participant(s) and Sponsor and its agents shall be governed by and construed exclusively in accordance with the laws of the District of Columbia without giving effect to any principles of conflicts of law of any jurisdiction. Entrant agrees that any action at law or in equity arising out of or relating to this Sweepstakes, or awarding of the prizes, shall be filed only in the courts located in the District of Columbia and entrant hereby consents and submits to the personal jurisdiction of such courts for the purposes of litigating any such action. Except where prohibited, by participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees that: (a) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or awarding of the prizes, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; and (b) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, including costs associated with participating in this Sweepstakes but in no event attorneys' fees; and (c) under no circumstances will any participant be permitted to obtain awards for and hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental and consequential damages and any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses, and any and all rights to have damages multiplied or otherwise increased. Some jurisdictions do not allow the limitations or exclusion of liability for incidental or consequential damages, so the above may not apply to you.

REQUEST FOR WINNER’S NAME: For the name of the Sweepstakes winner, send a self-addressed, stamped, envelope by January 15, 2020 to: #VerilyMoments Winners List, Verily Magazine, 1015 15th Street NW, Suite 600, Washington DC, 20005.

SPONSOR: The Sweepstakes is sponsored by Verily Magazine, 1015 15th Street NW, Suite 600, Washington DC, 20005.