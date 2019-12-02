Five Joyful Fashionistas on Instagram

The fashion world sometimes takes itself a little too seriously, as evidenced by models’ famously solemn looks on the runway and in advertisements. But fashion can be fun, too. For a change of pace, check out these sunny Instagram fashionistas who find joy in getting dressed every day.

Trinny Woodall

Trinny Woodall is a British stylist who has written for The Daily Telegraph, hosted What Not to Wear and other TV shows, and founded an eponymous makeup line. Currently, she’s the style expert for British morning show This Morning. She also films IGTV videos about her closets and regularly Instagrams her #ootd. (She announces her outfit of the day by springing out of an elevator and into view of the camera!) She explains why certain clothes work on her and talks about the artistry involved in both styling and designing. Her excitement and love of craftsmanship and color are infectious.

Color Me Courtney

Courtney Quinn is a stylist and color creator in New York who almost exclusively plays with bright, sherbet-y colors in stripes, polka-dots, and rainbows. Her joyful feed is like a children’s candy store, but for fashion.

bjonesstyle

Beth Jones, from Orange County, CA, focuses on eclectic second-hand style. She is a thrifting, vintage, and flea-market maven who combines the biggest and boldest colors, patterns, and structural styles. Huge glasses, puffed sleeves, and oversized jackets are some of her favorite things to style up in her multiple weekly video style challenges. Beth’s enthusiasm for funky fashion is contagious!

Authentically B

Brandy Gueary is an elementary school teacher, bold stylist, blogger, wife, and mom in Houston, TX. She’s been featured in Southern Living and also worked with Old Navy. She encourages women to embrace their natural hair and is also a part of Influencing in Color, a group of influencers seeking to support inclusivity and enact social change through partnerships. Brandy’s radiant smile—and adorable son!—make it impossible not to smile back when you are scrolling her feed.

Alternative Aging

Suzi Grand is a British fashion blogger, author, and broadcaster who posts about vintage fashion, style tips, travel, beauty, and aging well on IGTV and YouTube. Grand’s sunny smile and positive outlook are simply irresistible. And so are her patterned outfits and pink hair!

Follow these bloggers for some cheerful style inspiration as we head into winter. The joy they get from getting dressed will put a smile on your face and inspire you to have fun with your closet, too!