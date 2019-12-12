An Anthropologie Gift Guide: All for $50 or less

When it comes to gift giving, most of us want our gifts to come across as thoughtful, practical, and fun. We’re of the mind that some of the best gifts are items that you’re likely not going to splurge on for yourself, though you absolutely adore them. And that’s why we love to shop at Anthropologie for our gifts. So many of their items are beautiful, useful, and so fun to receive.

We’ve tailored this gift guide to match the holiday gift wishes of many different types of women. And, all of these items you can buy for $50 or less—which is perfect, because we’re giving away a $50 gift card to Anthropologie in our #VerilyMoment giveaway! (Full disclosure: This post and giveaway are not sponsored by Anthropologie. Verily Magazine is the sole curator and sponsor of this post and giveaway).

Shop for a friend or shop for yourself—either way, embrace Anthro beauty this holiday season!

01. For the woman who craves relaxation and inspiration

Capri Blue Jar Candle + Rifle Paper Co. Journals

When searching for a gift for friends, family, and acquaintances, one can never go wrong with a Capri Blue Iridescent Jar candle ($14-$30). They look beautiful, smell fantastic, and last for a long time. Accompanied by Rifle Paper Company journals ($15), you’ll be giving a gift that encourages relaxation and inspiration!

02. For the woman who loves the pretty details in her home

Frames + Vases

For the woman whose home is full of beautiful details—like unique frames and vases—Anthropologie is a dream. Choose a frame that matches your friend’s (or your!) style. A few of our favorites: Victoria Frame ($26-$34), Mercury Glass Frame ($26-$32), and Sullivan Frame ($26-$58).

If fresh or fake flowers are a regular in her home, consider one of their unique vases. A few of our favorites: Staggered Vase ($28), Honeycomb Vase ($32-$48), and Shadow Bud Vase ($22-$24).

03. For the woman who loves coffee

Monogram Mug + Coasters or Creamer (or both!)

For baristas or coffee lovers alike, Anthropologie’s line of mugs will never disappoint. There’s just something about sipping your favorite brew out of a monogrammed mug that takes the experience to the next level — not to mention, it looks adorable in photos and on the shelf! Pair a mug with a few gorgeous coasters or a creamer from one of their china lines, and you’re set!

04. For the woman who loves to host

Tea For Two sets or Serving Platters or Pitchers

We’d wager that at least half the fun of hosting is having an opportunity to use pretty place settings or other dishes. The Michele Tea for Two Set ($38) is a gorgeous set for a cozy morning or afternoon tea with a dear friend. If bold colors and fun is more your style, check out the Mason Tea for Two Set ($38). For dinner party hosting, consider a serving dish the Papetal Floral Serving Platter ($48), or Soho x Anthropologie Barcelona Pitcher ($38).

05. For the woman who loves pretty and cozy pajamas

Knit Sock Slippers or Pajamas

In these upcoming chilly winter weeks, a good pair of slippers ($35) are a gal’s best friend. Likewise, a pair of cozy and pretty pajama pants have us actually excited for the cozy winter nights ($48).

