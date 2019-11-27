Entertain the Kid in You with These Nine Stream-able Shows

We may be living in a golden age of television, and there may be an endless supply of sophisticated comedies and grave dramas on my “must watch” list. But deep down, the little girl I used to be is still alive in my heart—and she deserves to pick what to watch sometimes, too.

If you’re like me and looking for a nostalgic escape or just a breather from Serious TV, here’s a list of nine shows you can stream right now.

01. Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood

Available on: PBS Kids App

The Tom Hanks movie about Mr. Rogers is in theaters now. But did you know that you also can see classic episodes of Fred Rogers’ masterpiece right now? King Friday, Lady Elaine, the trolley, the Speedy Deliveryman, and all the other friends are there, plus the mesmerizing moments when Mr. Rogers changes into his sweater and switches his shoes. I don’t know about you, but nursery school-me couldn’t get enough of that. Bob Ross is great, but Mr. Rogers takes the cake for when you need to feel like the world can be kind again.

02. Masha and the Bear

Available on: Netflix

Episodes of this show about a little Russian girl and a fatherly bear who becomes her friend are, believe it or not, among the single most popular videos on YouTube, racking up billions of views. The Bear and the other animals who populate the wilderness don’t talk, and Masha’s lines are constructed in such a way that you can’t tell if they’re meant to be slightly broken English because she’s Russian or because she’s a toddler. The humor is therefore mostly slapstick. Although Masha’s behavior is often terrible, she’s also endearing, and it’s actually quite sad when one episode seems to show her growing up and moving away (spoiler alert: she comes back!).

03. A Little Princess

Available on: Hulu

“All women are princesses. It is our right.” This critically acclaimed 1995 adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic story is almost perfect, from the hostile Miss Minchin to the handsome Captain Crewe. The gorgeous, Oscar-nominated cinematography supplants Mary Poppins as an image of what the glamorous late Edwardian-era world was like, and the soundtrack is equally breathtaking. It’s one of those movies that captures how the universe feels to a child, with the sense that make-believe and magic are a real force. It richly deserves its 97 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

04. Odd Squad

Available on: PBS Kids App

The Odd Squad is an investigatory agency run entirely by children who use mathematics to unravel strange mysteries around town. All of their names start with the letter O, including their leader, who most of the time is a little girl named Oprah and at the end of season two is a baby named Orson. You might be thinking a show about math is about as much fun as summer school, but you’d be wrong. It’s a lot more fun because these kids are witty. If you’re the sort of person who enjoys puns, you’ll enjoy this. It doesn’t hurt that as an adult viewer, the math problems are fairly easy to solve, making you feel quite competent, thank you very much.

05. Millions

Available on: Amazon

Danny Boyle is most famous for directing R-rated films like Trainspotting. But in Millions, a PG-13-rated movie, Boyle achieves something different and special. It’s the story of Damian, a Catholic schoolboy who is adjusting to life after the death of his saintly mother. He and his older brother Anthony discover a bag full of money and differ on what to do with it: Damian believes it comes from God and should be shared with the poor, while Anthony wants to invest in real estate. A cigarette-smoking Clare of Assisi makes an appearance, among other saints. The legendary film critic Roger Ebert considered it one of the best movies of 2004.

06. Hilda

Available on: Netflix

Hilda is a brave little girl with blue hair, who is growing up in a vaguely Scandinavian setting, starting out in forests full of mysterious giants and invisible elf villages. In the first episode, she puts a bell on the nose of a rock formation that is actually a troll turned to stone in the daylight. As twilight approaches, the ringing of the bell alerts her that the troll is changing back, and she needs to start running—fast. But she’s not quite fast enough! Later, after an ancient giant crushes her family’s home, she moves to the city of Trolberg, where her adventures continue. The opening theme by the musician Grimes will have you dancing in your pajamas . . . or whatever you wear to watch TV (we won’t judge)!

07. Spirit: Riding Free

Available on: Netflix

The original Spirit was a 2002 movie that earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature. The story received a reboot for this TV series about a wild horse, who is still called Spirit, and the 12-year-old girl named Lucky who befriends but doesn’t quite tame him. Spirit, Lucky, and their friends experience adventures and real danger in the frontier town of Miradero. A canyon blown apart by dynamite, a broken railroad bridge, a blizzard, and an epidemic are just a few of the perils that will bring viewers to the edge of their seats.

08. The Iron Giant

Available on: Amazon

Set during the Cold War, The Iron Giant begins when a nine-year-old boy finds a huge metal giant who has fallen to earth from outer space. The two become friends and allies as the boy, named Hogarth, must protect the giant from being captured and destroyed by the U.S. government. The story was based on the novel The Iron Man by Ted Hughes—poet Sylvia Plath’s controversial widower. Although it was a box office bomb when it was released in 1999, it has been acknowledged since as an animation classic.

09. Powerpuff Girls Classic

Available on: Hulu

Sugar, spice, and everything nice . . . plus Chemical X. That’s what Powerpuff Girls are made of! I don’t recommend the 2016 Cartoon Network reboot, which changed the trio of superhero sisters into a quartet and waded into racial stereotypes in the process. The classic Powerpuff Girls, like most originals, is still the best. Leader Blossom, passionate Buttercup, and innocent Bubbles showcase the combination of strength and hyper-femininity that epitomized the nineties girl-power era. Plus the stylish animation is just plain fun to watch.

Next weekend I’m going to give my inner child a treat. I’ll curl up and relax with some pumpkin spice tea and one of the programs from this list. How about you?